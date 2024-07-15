Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.93. 421,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

