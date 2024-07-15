Scotiabank Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $110.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

