Scotiabank Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.38.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$95.97 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$63.52 and a one year high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

