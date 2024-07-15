Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$34.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.60.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

