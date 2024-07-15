Scotiabank Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.91.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,269,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

