Scotiabank Trims Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Target Price to $60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

SU stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

