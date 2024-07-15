Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,214,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.63 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

