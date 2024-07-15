Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,696. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369 and sold 173,125 shares valued at $2,018,144. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

