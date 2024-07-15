Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,013 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,525. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

