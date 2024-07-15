Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,382 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Teradyne worth $34,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

