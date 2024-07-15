Sei Investments Co. Acquires 37,882 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $93,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $335,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $690,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.8 %

HLI traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.99. 390,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $145.55.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.