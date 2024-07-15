Sei Investments Co. Acquires 53,230 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Fortive worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 0.8 %

FTV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. 1,085,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,936. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

