Sei Investments Co. Buys 133,606 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Graphic Packaging worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,412. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

