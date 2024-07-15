Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,358.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,303.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

