Sei Investments Co. Has $35.46 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.54. 144,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,427. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

