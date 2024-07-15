Sei Investments Co. Has $76.31 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Essex Property Trust worth $76,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.09. 323,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,421. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $284.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

