Sei Investments Co. Has $86.68 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $86,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

SUI traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.71. The company had a trading volume of 475,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.