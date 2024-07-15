Sei Investments Co. Has $91.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $91,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.10. 2,121,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,271. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

