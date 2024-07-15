Sei Investments Co. Has $97.96 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $97,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,762. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

