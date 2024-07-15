Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,097,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 3.7 %

Fastenal stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.83. 5,192,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.