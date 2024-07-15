Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $81,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 306.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.
Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. 16,415,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
