Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.31. 20,225,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,261,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

