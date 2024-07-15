Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Ferguson worth $32,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ferguson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ferguson by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.74. 1,312,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,310. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.41.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

