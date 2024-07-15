Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,532 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Floor & Decor worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

