Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,796 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 79.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $436,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.20. 479,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,465. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

