Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,617 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,389. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

