Sei Investments Co. Sells 56,766 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,635. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

