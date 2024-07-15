Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,434,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

