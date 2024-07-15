Sfmg LLC Invests $202,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,865,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $74,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $63.41. 794,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

