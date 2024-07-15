Sfmg LLC Invests $266,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.03. 2,789,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

