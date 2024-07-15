Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,671 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.39. 2,432,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.