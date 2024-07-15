Sfmg LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DIA traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $402.36. 4,430,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,782. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

