Sherritt International (TSE:S) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 190115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The firm has a market cap of C$101.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 61.19%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.