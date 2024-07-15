Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 822 ($10.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 921.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.60. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.48). The company has a market cap of £821.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim Dyson acquired 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($940,240.50). 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.