Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 31.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 465,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,128. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

