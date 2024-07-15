Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declines By 11.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 325,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,134.04%.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 401,322 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

