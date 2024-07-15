Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Increases By 38.4%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.58. 3,493,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.49. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 62.91.
Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.
About Better Home & Finance
Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.