Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Increases By 38.4%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.58. 3,493,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.49. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 62.91.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

