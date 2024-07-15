Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Expands By 15.4%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Shares of BYDGF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.40. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

