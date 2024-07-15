Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Declines By 33.8%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
