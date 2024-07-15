Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Declines By 33.8%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BGXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 322,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Bright Green has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.90.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.