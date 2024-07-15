Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Drops By 22.3%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BT Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,348. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

