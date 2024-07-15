Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Decreases By 23.9%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BuzzFeed stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,042. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

