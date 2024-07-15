Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 44.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 6,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $134.60.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.