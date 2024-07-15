Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 44.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 6,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $134.60.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
