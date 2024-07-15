Short Interest in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Rises By 17.1%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,110.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock worth $1,321,153 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 312,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,775. The firm has a market cap of $941.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

