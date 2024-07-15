Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expands By 25.4%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CFB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,610. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

