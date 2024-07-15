Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Rises By 13.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CEVMF stock remained flat at $83.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

