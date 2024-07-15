Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Rises By 13.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CEVMF stock remained flat at $83.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.
