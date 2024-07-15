Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Expands By 43.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 34,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

