Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Grows By 47.7%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hypera Stock Up 4.8 %

HYPMY stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Hypera has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $368.97 million during the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.