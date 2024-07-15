Short Interest in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Drops By 12.0%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 917,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

IDACORP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.49. 239,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,811. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,858,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,759,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

