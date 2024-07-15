Short Interest in iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Expands By 42.9%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMMF remained flat at $79.96 during trading hours on Monday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89.

