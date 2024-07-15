Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Declines By 16.5%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 12,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZ. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 74.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 174,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kanzhun by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 421,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.69. 4,823,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

